American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe will celebrate Christmas with a luncheon to be provided 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
The cost is $15. Each member may take a guest; the cost is the same for a guest. It was voted on to bring a $10 gift card for the grab bag. All reservations must be in before Dec. 5; call President Janet Penrose or Carol Greenawalt to make a reservation. They need a total number of attendees.
The announcements were among those made at Unit 515's monthly meeting, called to order Nov. 14 by Penrose. The roll call of officers preceded the reading of the minutes by Mary Pescatore. A prayer for Thanksgiving was read by Kathy Roble, and the treasury report from Greenawalt was approved as read.
Committee updates followed:
Americanism: Greenawalt was asked to reach out to Derry Area School District students about this year's Americanism Essay Contest; theme is "What Patriotism Means to You." Each essay will be judged and forwarded on to the ALA Westmoreland County Council and then to the ALA Department of Pennsylvania to receive awards.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $22.
Children and Youth: Mary Jo Fromme reported a letter from Westmoreland County Council recommended Unit 515 "reach out to our youth and try to get them more involved in any of our activities. She also noted 30 cards were sent to the Oakland VA hospital for the veterans. She received a thank-you letter for all the other cards that have been sent. These cards are from the grade school students who have been making them as part of their school project and are sent to the VA hospitals.
Girls State and Juniors: Penrose said she signed up her new granddaughter, Nora Gority, to be a junior member.
Membership: Greenawalt has collected 113 dues so far with two new members, Debbie Gustafson and Gority. Greenawalt reminded members "all dues are to be paid before Dec. 31 or there will be a late fee of $5 added to the cost, which will be $26."
National Security: Mary Lou Daughenbaugh reported there are currently more than 2 million female veterans in the United States, the fastest growing group in the veterans population. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, "eligibility for women veterans in the ALA is unique in that they can be a member through their own military service regardless if they are a member of the American Legion. They can be a dual member (belonging to the post and the auxiliary). Women veterans bring a different perspective to the auxiliary because they know firsthand the needs of female veterans. Their experience in the military and then transitioning to a veteran may be vastly different from a man's experience."
Presidents Project: Pescatore made a little jukebox to collect donations, and $12.55 was collected.
Legion College was held Oct. 29 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School; four officers attended. Several topics were discussed. Penrose said she learned the President's Project is a two-fold endeavor: "They want to raise money to upgrade the ALA Department of Pennsylvania headquarters and donate to the American Legion veterans hockey team in Johnstown."
Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation: Greenawalt said a box is being sent to Brandon Howard, currently stationed in Poland; he is the son of a post member. She added, "Thank you to all who brought snacks, other items and monetary donations for him."
New business: ALA Department of Pennsylvania has informed Unit 515 that "dues for 2024 will increase to $30 starting in August 2023 for the fiscal year of 2024."
