Election of 2023-24 officers highlighted the May meeting of American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe. Elected for the 2023-24 year:
President Janet Penrose,
First Vice President Mary Lou Daughenbaugh,
Second Vice President Irene Hoyle,
Recording Secretary Mary L. Pescatore,
Corresponding Secretary and Treasurer Carol Greenawalt,
Chaplain Kathy Roble,
Historian Lory Eckert,
Sergeant-at-Arms American Flag Donna Rodgers and
Sergeant-at-Arms Unit 515 Flag Mary Jo Fromme.
According to the email from Greenawalt, Unit 515’s monthly meeting was called to order May 8 by President Penrose. Following the opening rituals, acting chaplain Daughenbaugh led everyone in a prayer for peace. There was a roll call of officers, reading of the minutes and the treasury report, all approved as read.
Committee updates included the following:
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $33, according to Hoyle.
Cards and Visiting — Rodgers has sent a sympathy card to Hoyle for the passing of her daughter and a get-well card to Roble, who had surgery.
Legislative — Hoyle read a article about Pvt. Hathaway, a soldier killed in World War II who was reunited with his family through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency. She noted more than 81,500 service members are still missing since the 1940s.
Girls State and Juniors — Penrose stated the check Unit 515 “donated to Girls State Store was returned to us to be used for another project for Girls State.”
Poppy Program — Greenawalt reminded everyone to check on their poppy locations, collect the funds and return the funds to her as soon as possible.
Membership — Greenawalt reported the unit has 169 members paid to date, adding, “All dues for 2024 will be $30, payable in August.”
A memorial service was conducted by President Penrose, Daughenbaugh and Greenawalt to honor those members who had passed away in 2022 to 2023; those two members were Carrie Penrose and Emma Oshnock. A memorial service was conducted at Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home for both members.
National Security — Daughenbaugh explained, “What is Memorial Day? Memorial Day is the most somber day of the year that we commemorate, deserving of all honor. Comparable to the Christian All Saints Day. Those we commemorate on this day are saints, true martyrs to the cause of our freedom.”
President’s Project collected $24.73.
Correspondence — There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. May 28 at Latrobe United Methodist Church, corner of Main Street and Ridge Avenue. Participants will remember “all those veterans who passed away this year.”
The Latrobe Memorial Day parade, slated for 10 a.m. May 29, will be sponsored by the VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414 and American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 in Latrobe.
There will be a Pool Tournament at Post 515 starting Friday, May 19, and the next four weekends after that. Volunteers are needed to help in the kitchen. Contact the post at 724-537-6061 if you are interested in volunteering.
Each member attending was given a vase of flowers for Mother’s Day provided by Greenawalt and Penrose.
Unit 515’s next monthly meeting will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Latrobe post home.
Daughenbaugh ended the meeting with a prayer.
