The monthly meeting of Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, American Legion Auxiliary, was called to order May 9 by President Janet Penrose.
Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led “a prayer of appreciation for our veterans and their families.” A roll call of officers was conducted by Mary Pescatore followed by the reading of the minutes from the previous month. Treasurer’s report by Carol Greenawalt was accepted and filed for audit.
Committee reports followed:
Americanism: Greenawalt said the guidance counselors will present the awards to the students for the essay contests and the outstanding achievements at their May 24 Awards Assembly.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund: Irene Hoyle reported “$30 was collected, but at the end of the year we will send $200 toward the Emergency Fund to Department of Pennsylvania.” Penrose reported if someone wanted to make a personal donation to the Auxiliary Emergency Fund in memory of or in honor of a family member or good friend the donation should be at least $5 and sent to the ALA Department of Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 1285, Camp Hill, PA 17001, attention to the Auxiliary Emergency Fund.
Cards and Visiting: Donna Rodgers noted a card was sent to Irene Hoyle to get well following foot surgery.
Children and Youth: Mary Jo Fromme reported she received 50 more spring cards to send to the veterans from the students at St. Vincent, noting they would be working on Memorial Day cards next.
Girls State and Juniors: Penrose said the student who will be attending the Girls State Program this year is Mara Lewis. She is a junior at Derry Area High School and the granddaughter of deceased member Karen Kolan, who was a very active member of Unit 515. Mara is very active in her community and wants to attend college to become a clinical psychologist. Girls State Program is at Shippensburg University June 19-25.
Leadership: Roble told everyone that they can be a leader, “just don’t be afraid to help when called upon.”
Legislative: Rodgers reported that American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard addressed the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, urging the government accountability and health benefits for the Gulf War and Post 9/11 Veterans exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits in the Middle East. He said, “Veterans who are suffering now cannot wait decades to receive care they rightfully deserve.” He also addressed the Buddy Check, Suicide Prevention Program.
Hoyle reported the American Legion calls for immigration reform, adding, “The American Legion believes in legal immigration into the United States and a path toward becoming a U.S. citizen to help in those efforts, the National Security Commission presented an immigration reform policy resolution during the American Legion spring meetings May 5 in Indianapolis. Resolution No. 23: Immigration Reform was adopted by the National Executive Committee. Adopt immigration reform policy that emphasizes border security, focusing on funding for barriers where needed, fielding of advanced technologies and fully manning the border. Enact laws that improve visa security through thorough vetting of applicants and ending visa programs that are vulnerable to exploitation by bad actors.”
Membership: Greenawalt said Latrobe Unit 515 has 171 members paid to date. “For members who do not pay their dues by Dec. 31, 2022, their new 2023 dues will face a late fee charge of $10. Dec. 31 is the last day to have all auxiliary and Post 515 dues paid for the next fiscal year. So when your membership information starts to arrive by August/September you better get those dues paid asap before the deadline or face a late fee charge. The Department of Pennsylvania is getting strict with all these late dues notices and costing too much money so keep this in mind for the end of the year.”
National Security: Mary Lou Daughenbaugh reported on the meaning of Memorial Day: “It’s not just a day off from work or school. It’s the day we remember the fallen heroes. Those who gave their lives fighting for a better tomorrow that they would never see. So, this year when your kids are excited about getting a day off of school perhaps remind them why we celebrate Memorial Day and the incredible sacrifice involved in protecting our country with dignity and honor. This sacrifice allows us to feel good about being an American every day.”
Poppy Program: Greenawalt noted all poppies and cans were distributed to various locations and businesses. (Poppy Days were May 20, 21 and 22.) “All proceeds go to the various programs the Veterans Administration in Pittsburgh provides to our hospitalized veterans who are in need of so many things, plus the funds we provide help them to participate in a trip on the Gateway Clipper or to play bingo or have Christmas parties or special parties for different holidays. So please support our Poppy Program when you see a person with a donation can please donate; it’s a very worthy cause.”
Presidents Project: Pescatore said she made a “Play a Tune jukebox can to collect donations for the veterans. We passed it around the meeting and collected $12.52.”
Public Relations: Penrose said she has been “getting good reports and great publicity in the newspaper.” She has mailed her pubic relations book of all the unit newspaper clippings and articles to the Department of Pennsylvania public relations chairman to be judged.
Communications: The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. May 30. Lineup is by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home for all auxiliary members, VFW members, Scouts, fire departments, American Legion members and the Greater Latrobe High School Band. A memorial service will follow at Veterans Memorial Plaza with a guest speaker.
A motion made by Greenawalt to change unit meeting times to 1 p.m. starting in September was seconded by Penrose, and the motion carried.
* * *
Election of the following Unit 515 officers for the 2022-23 year was held in May:
President Janet Penrose
First Vice President Mary Lou Daughenbaugh
Second Vice President Irene Hoyle
Recording Secretary Mary L. Pescatore
Corresponding Secretary and Treasurer Carol Greenawalt
Chaplain Kathy Roble
Historian Anita Willis
Sergeant at Arms - American flag Donna Rodgers
Sergeant at Arms - Unit 515 flag Mary Jo Fromme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.