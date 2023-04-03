American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe celebrated its 101st anniversary as a unit during its March meeting.
Invited guests to the March 13 festivities were Post 515 Vice Commander William Wechtenhiser in the absence of Commander Jack Goldberg, Home Association President Earl Penrose, Finance Officer Ron Kozar and Adjutant Tom Horwatt.
Following the opening rituals, Unit 515 Chaplain Kathy Roble led a prayer before the catered luncheon and awarding of 50/50, door prizes and raffled floral gifts.
The regular meeting followed with the roll call of officers, reading of the minutes and the treasury reports. All were accepted and filed for audit.
Committee reports included:
Americanism — Carol Greenawalt noted Unit 515 received no essays this year.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $48, stated Irene Hoyle.
Cards and Visiting — Donna Rodgers sent a thinking of you card to Hoyle.
Children and Youth — Mary Jo Fromme said she is in the process of getting happy Easter and spring cards from the children at Christ the Divine Teacher School to send to the veterans.
Legislative — Rodgers reported on the Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, which last fall celebrated its 25th anniversary and is continuing a nationwide push to collect and document the stories of women who served.
Girls State and Juniors — Unit 515 President Janet Penrose said she sent applications to Greater Latrobe Senior and Derry Area high schools for the Girls State program this year, adding, “A junior who is interested in learning about our government and understanding how our Legislature is conducted will learn a lot at this program. We are looking for a student to attend and represent our unit.”
Poppy Program — Greenawalt said she will have the poppies and the cans available to be distributed for the May 18, 19, 20 and 21 Poppy Days. Donation cans will be distributed in May at various businesses. She added, “Please support our Veterans by donating. All proceeds go to the VA hospitals in Pittsburgh for many items these veterans need.”
Membership — Greenawalt stated Unit 515 has 158 members paid to date. Members welcomed Diane Evans and Theresa Swiderski to the meeting.
National Security — Mary Lou Daughenbaugh reminded everyone to “always keep our military men and women in your prayers.”
President’s Project — Mary Pescatore thanked everyone for donating to the Little Red House Bank that helps collect funds for the program that the Department of Pennsylvania president has chosen to support. She collected $26.
Public Relations — President Penrose said she is “very pleased with all the publicity we get from the Latrobe Bulletin” for the scrapbook she compiles to send to the ALA Department of Pennsylvania office for all the published notices each month.
Correspondence — Penrose received the end of the year reports and will disburse them to the chairmen to send to department (state) officers. She explained, “These are very important to our department because it tells our Legislature we are actually working hard to keep the American Legion well known for all its different chairmanships and support to our veterans.”
Penrose announced, “We are going to look into purchasing shirts from Emblem Sales Catalog for our auxiliary to wear for various activities. We will collect sizes and money at the next meeting when we choose a type of shirt.”
It was noted Unit 515’s next meeting is slated for 1 p.m. April 10 in the Latrobe post home.
Chaplain Roble closed the March meeting with a prayer.
