American Legion Auxillary James E. Zundell Unit 446, located at 752 W. Main St. in Mount Pleasant, will hold its regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Secretary Debra Burkholder said, “We will be having our annual Christmas dinner at this time. Please bring any outstanding ticket money and stubs to this meeting. Hope to see you there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.