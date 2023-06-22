American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 will conduct its next meeting 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
Unit 515 will have a float in the Latrobe 4th of July Parade as it did last year. Members wishing to ride on the float are asked to wear their red shirts the unit purchased.
The announcements were among those made at Unit 515's monthly meeting, called to order June 12 by President Janet Penrose, according to an email release from spokeswoman Carol Greenawalt.
Following the opening rituals, acting Chaplain Mary Lou Daughenbaugh led everyone in prayer. A roll call of officers preceded the reading of the minutes by Mary L. Pescatore and the treasurer's report by Greenawalt. All were approved as read and filed for audit.
Committee reports included:
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $26, according to Irene Hoyle. A donation will be sent to ALA Department of Pennsylvania for the Emergency Fund.
Cards and Visiting — Donna Rodgers sent get-well cards to Kathy Roble and Jean Thomas.
Legislative — Rodgers noted, "We began with a motto 'Educate, Advocate, Communicate.' Through the efforts of the auxiliary, we have succeeded in fulfilling that motto. Our members have been educated on spending legislation regarding benefit claims for our veterans."
Hoyle read a tribute to the American flag.
"The Poppy Program was a success this year," reported Greenawalt. "We were able to collect $2,570.04 to help the hospital programs at the VA hospitals in Pittsburgh."
Penrose thanked everyone who helped to collect the funds and said she will report Unit 515's records to ALA Westmoreland County Council.
Membership — Greenawalt said Unit 515 has 162 members to date. Three new members joined in the last month. The new dues for the 2023-24 year will be $30. Department of Pennsylvania has raised unit dues starting in August. Greenawalt added, "For installation of officers to be held in August, all officers are to have their dues paid that day. The date will be announced later."
President Project collected $17.73, according to Pescatore. A final donation will be sent to the ALA Department of Pennsylvania's President's Project Fund.
Penrose, Lory Eckert and Greenawalt attended the ALA Westmoreland County Council meeting June 13, when installation of new officers took place. Congratulations were extended to Eckert, who will serve as the county council treasurer.
It was noted the Pool Tournament held at Post 515 the last four weekends was "a great success."
Saturday, June 24, there will be an Oldies Dance at American Legion Post 515 sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 with music by DJ Fannie from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5. A motion made by Rodgers and seconded by Eckert to split the profits between the auxiliary and the post was approved.
Closing prayer was read by Daughenbaugh.
