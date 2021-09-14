College students, adults, and rock and roll enthusiasts ages 18+ are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Friday, Sept. 17, for “18+ Night: Rock and Roll.” The adults-only night features live music, electric guitar demos, and themed shows.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can attend the “Sounds Like Science” live show – featuring a Rubens Tube, a device that visualizes sound waves in flames. The live band, Barnacle Feet, will play a variety of rock hits, and guests will have the chance to play a classic rock riff on a guitar.
For an extra charge, guests can attend a Pink Floyd Laser Show in Buhl Planetarium.
Tickets for “18+ Night: Rock and Roll” are $18 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $20 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online. Tickets at the door are “limited” and cost $22.50 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in areas with substantial/high transmission, Carnegie Science Center requires all visitors and staff at the event – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear masks while indoors.
Additional 18+ events are scheduled at Carnegie Science Center for the fall.
To celebrate the Science Center’s 30th anniversary, an “18+ Night: Dirty 30” is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22, and is a nod to the year 1991. “18+ Night: Team Design Challenge” on Friday, Nov. 19, celebrates friendsgiving with an engineering twist. Tickets are available online at
https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours/
For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1895, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a family of four distinctive museums — Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum.
