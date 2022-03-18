StopWatch Gallery & Studio last weekend announced the opening of “Adrift,” an exhibition by Marti Haykin and Marc Snyder. There will be a “meet the artists” opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25. The exhibition features individual and collaborative works in sculpture and printmaking by the two artists. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public. The exhibition is open from March 15 – April 15.
“Adrift” is an exhibition of concrete, cloth, and conscience. Haykin’s sculptural work features babies sculpted in clay and then cast in concrete. She states that “in a society that cages children (some yet too young to have weaned from their mothers’ breasts) at our Southern border, tosses aside people fleeing extreme violence, ignores pleas from scientists that our environment is burning up, and refuses even the simplest of steps to protect one another in a global pandemic (e.g., wearing masks), we are abandoning our helpless members.” Her concrete infants poignantly address these concerns.
Snyder’s work consists primarily of his woodcuts and linocuts hand-printed on muslin. The printed elements depict objects such as maple seeds, skulls, spark plugs, power lines, gas pumps, bullets, methane molecules and the coronavirus. There are images that contrast the beauty of the scattering of seeds or the flight of birds with the clutter and destruction of our short-sighted environmental decisions. Much of the work in the exhibition is a collaborative effort between the two artists.
Haykin, MFA, MD, originally trained as a printmaker, at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, before pursuing her other passion, neurology. After receiving her master of fine arts degree, she taught studio art and art appreciation, at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. After volunteering for three years at the Georgia War Veterans Home, she felt called to become a physician. She earned her MD degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and completed her neurology residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. When she is not working as a neurohospitalist at Excela Health Westmoreland and Latrobe hospitals, she is addressing current social justice issues through her drawings, sculptures and wearable art.
Snyder is a printmaker who also trained at Indiana University in Bloomington. After receiving his master of fine arts degree, he was an associate professor at Georgia College and State University, where he taught studio art and art history, served as the university art gallery director, and was the art editor for Arts & Letters, A Journal of Contemporary Culture. In 2001, he embarked on his career as a freelance artist, widely exhibiting his work. Recent exhibitions include “Narratives of the Possible” in Laramie, Wyoming, and “Catalog” in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Louisville, Kentucky. His current work explores environmental themes and our increasingly fragile relationship with the natural world.
StopWatch Gallery & Studio, an art space dedicated to exhibiting thought-provoking contemporary work by accomplished regional artists, is located at 323 S. Main St. in Greensburg. Gallery hours for “Adrift” are Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.