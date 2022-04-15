Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week announced these May programs:
FOR ADULTS
• “Plant Forward Cooking: Nourish yourself with the goodness of plants” with Vanessa Young
Wednesday, May 11, 6 p.m.
at Adams Memorial Library / ZOOM
Link to register: https://forms.gle/J8npwnViDTN8Fz5F9
Oldfield noted, “Plant-forward dishes are vibrant and delicious, and they can nourish us in many ways. With this versatile and sustainable approach to food, you don’t necessarily have to exclude meat, but rather allow plants to take center stage. In this class you will learn to incorporate more vegetables, beans, fruits, whole grains, and other plants into your meals through satisfying recipes, methods of preparation, and practical lifestyle strategies. This is a free virtual program that requires registration.”
• “eBay 101: Basics of Buying and Selling on eBay”
Monday, May 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
at Adams Memorial Library / ZOOM
Link to register: https://forms.gle/b64DidHKUC6mWHth6
Oldfield said, “This program is ideal for those who have rarely or never used eBay, but want to learn about Buying & Selling on it. Mike and Sue Ivankovich will explain the basics of using eBay, including Getting Started; How to Buy on eBay; How to Locate Treasures; Using eBay to Determine the Market Interest and Value in Specific Categories; How to Gauge the Reputation of Sellers and Buyers; How to Sell on eBay; What It Costs to Sell; How to List an Item; How You Can Use eBay as a Part-Time Job, and much more. Even intermediate eBay users will probably learn some valuable tips with this program.This is a free virtual program that requires registration.”
FOR CHILDREN
• “Take Home Craft Kit: Fly-Catching Frog”
Beginning Monday, May 9, @ 6 p.m.
on Facebook, YouTube and library website
“It’s time to catch a few flies with our very own paper frog. Kids and teens can receive a free craft kit at the Children’s Room desk or via curbside pickup – starting May 9, while supplies last. Check out the Kids’ Crafts page on our website to follow along!”
• “Bake a Tale: Flowers”
Beginning Monday, May 16, @ 6 p.m.
on Facebook, YouTube and library website
“Join Miss Karen each month for Bake a Tale. Each session, we will be exploring stories, recipes, and a quick craft together. Families can receive a free recipe and activity packet at the Children’s Room desk or via curbside pickup — starting May 16, while supplies last. Check out the Kids’ Craft page on our website to follow along!”
• “Inquire Within PBS Kids: Great Outdoors: Birds”
Beginning Monday, May 23, @ 6 p.m.
on Facebook, YouTube and library website
“Join the Children’s Room staff for fun activities as we watch for birds with our PBS Kids friends. Thanks to our friends at WQED Education and Clearview Federal Credit Union, families can receive a free activity kit at the Children’s Room desk or via curbside pickup — starting May 23, while supplies last. Check out the WQED Inquire Within page on our website to follow along!”
