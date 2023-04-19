Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week announced two adult programs for May at AML and one for Caldwell Memorial Library:
• Title: “May the Fourth Be With You; Star Wars Day”
Date: May 4 at 10 a.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
To register: For these crafts, call 724-539-1972 for the adults or 724-537-4383 for children or stop by the AML circulation desk for more details.
Description: Ellie said in her email, “Join us in celebrating May the fourth! Throughout the day, we will be offering ‘Star Wars’-related in-house and take-home activities for all ages to enjoy!
Then, starting at 6 p.m., we will have a free craft where children can make their very own Grogu! For older kids and adults, for a $7 fee, you can customize your own ‘Star Wars’-themed keychain/purse accessory!”
• Title: “Bigfoot Encounters” with Stan Gordon
Date: Saturday, May 13, at noon.
Location: In person at Caldwell Memorial Library, located at Derry Area High School.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/M3gkpn5LKgw7Qj2w9
Description: Ellie explained, “Returning favorite Stan Gordon is back with new tales of the unexplained. Stan will give updates about recent sightings and strange encounters. This is a free in person program that requires registration.”
• Title: “The World War II Nazi Spies at the Horseshoe Curve in Altoona” with Ken Serfass
Date: Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/GZZbFbpzGaRwD3qPA
Description: Ellie added, “Did you know that Nazis planned an attack on U.S. soil just 70 miles from here? Join living historian Ken Serfass to learn about Operation Pastorius. This is a free in person program that requires registration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.