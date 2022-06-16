Adams Memorial Library Adult Program Coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week outlined July programs scheduled at the 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, library:
FOR ADULTS:
• Folk Songs and Sea Shanties with Andy and Judy
Date: Tuesday, July 5 @ 2 — 3 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/NHwbpDt8pkSdnPHR7
Description: “New England natives Andy and Judy Daigle have been singing together since 2009. They have produced seven albums of original and traditional folk songs. Andy and Judy involve audiences in their performances, with sing-alongs and smiles.”
This is a free in-person program that requires registration. To register, call 724-539-1972, stop by the AML circulation desk or click the link.
• One Book, One Westmoreland Virtual Book Discussion: Black Cake
Date: Thursday, July 14 @ 6 — 7 p.m. and/or Saturday, July 16 @ 10 — 11 a.m.
Location: Zoom
Link to register: http://www.adamslib.org/2022bookdiscussions/
Description: “Join patron-favorite discussion leader Mae Reale in a virtual Zoom book discussion of Charmaine Wilkerson’s ‘Black Cake.’
“Digital copies of the eBook and eAudiobook will be available with no wait times. Limited quantities of the print copies may be placed on reserve through Polaris, which may involve wait times.”
• Acrylic Paint Pour Craft
Date: July 19 @ 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: Register in person at Adams Memorial Library. $7 materials fee
Description: “Prepare to get messy. Join Kathy to learn the technique of acrylic paint pouring. Registration is required, and you will be given a time slot. $7 material fee is required when you register in person. This messy craft will be done outside in the courtyard; please dress accordingly.”
FOR CHILDEN:
There’s still time to sign up for the annual Palmer Summer Reading Program and report your reading for a chance to win prizes. Look for AML’s calendar of summer events too. For more information, visit www.adamslib.org.
• Homer Visits the Library: A Pigeon Program
Date: Monday, July 11 @ 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.
Location: Christ the Divine Teacher School, 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/dpsaU6irbfzX19hGA
Description: “Join Miss Elizabeth and her pet pigeon Homer to learn some fascinating pigeon facts and meet Homer up close.”
Register before the day of the program by phone at 724-537-4383, online or at the AML Children’s Room desk. Registration is required.
• StagED presents: Swamped.
Date: Monday, July 18 @ 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.
Location: Christ the Divine Teacher School
Link to register: https://forms.gle/dpsaU6irbfzX19hGA
Description: “A delightful interactive musical experience about life in a swamp with Stage Right.”
Register before the day of the program by phone at 724-537-4383, online or at the AML Children’s Room desk. Registration is required.
• StagED presents: When I Grow Up.
Date: Monday, July 25 @ 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.
Location: Christ the Divine Teacher School
Link to register: https://forms.gle/dpsaU6irbfzX19hGA
Description: “A fun interactive musical experience about figuring out what to be when you grow up with Stage Right.”
Register before the day of the program by phone at 724-537-4383, online or at the AML Children’s Room desk. Registration is required.
• StagED presents: Go Fish.
Date: Monday, Aug. 1 @ 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.
Location: Christ the Divine Teacher School
Link to register: https://forms.gle/dpsaU6irbfzX19hGA
“A delightful interactive musical experience about life in the ocean with Stage Right.”
Register before the day of the program by phone at 724-537-4383, online or at the AML Children’s Room desk. Registration is required.
• Mad Science Pittsburgh: Amazing Oceans Show
Date: Aug. 3 @ 10:30 a.m.
Location: Christ the Divine Teacher School
Register before the day of the program by phone at 724-537-4383, online or at the AML Children’s Room desk. Registration is required.
Description: “Kids can dive into the science of sea life as they learn about the many amazing creatures that call the ocean their home. They will learn how different ocean animals have adapted to move through the water and see how sharks and whales measure up. From microscopic plankton to enormous whales, from coral reefs to deep-sea trenches, explore the amazing diversity of marine life.”
Register before the day of the program by phone at 724-537-4383, online or at the AML Children’s Room desk. Registration is required.
