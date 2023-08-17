Ellie Oldfield, adult program coordinator, Tuesday announced the Adams Memorial Library programs for September:
• Title: Classical Encounters:
Four-session music appreciation class
Date: Sept. 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3 at 2 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/V6KJRDX8SjvvrVcB8
Description: Morrie Brand, former director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Academy of Music will lead this “in-depth examination of classical music to enrich your enjoyment.”
Ellie added, “You are expected to attend all four dates, as the lessons will build on the previous sessions. Class size is limited, and registration is required.”
• Title: Advanced Dungeons and Dragons Virtual Program
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.
Location: Virtual program on Zoom
Link to register: https://forms.gle/GPtX5niijMXtv6gw5
Description: Join Adam for an advanced Dungeons and Dragons program. This session is intended for “experienced players who are looking for a session beyond their regular DM. This is a free virtual program on Zoom with limited space that requires registration. Inexperienced players should watch for our October beginners program.”
• Title: Hands-on knitting machine demo
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/1xnUqq415prQESgt7
Description: “Join Kelly in a demo of using a steel bed knitting machine. Kelly will bring her KH260 machine in for a two-hour demo. This is a free in-person program that requires registration.”
• Title: Transit 101
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/wZGacs1RWhaRzKq1A
Description: Attendees will “learn about Westmoreland Transit’s public bus service and GO Westmoreland’s shared ride and para-transit door-to-door service. Applications will be available for Senior Transit ID cards. This is a free in- person program that requires registration.”
• Title: Monthly Movie (title TBA)
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/vBkgyehxkda5VwzL7
Ellie noted, “This adventurous movie is rated PG-13. Call the library to find out the title. Popcorn will be provided, but bring your own non-alcoholic beverage. Registration is not required, but if you know you’re coming, give us a call (724-539-1972) so we have enough popcorn.”
