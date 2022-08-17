Adams Memorial Library September programs were announced this week by Ellie Oldfield, adult program coordinator.
FOR ADULTS:
Intro to Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesday, Sept. 7, @ 6:30 p.m.
In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/tniMvc1LyrYjwpLa8
Oldfield invites the public to “join Chad Smith for a night of Dungeons and Dragons. Learn about the basics of the game and build your own character! This is a FREE in-person event that requires registration. This program is intended for ages 13 and up. Beginners welcome!”
An Evening with the General
Wednesday, Sept. 21, @ 6:30 p.m.
In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/YsCMxDHJ22b3ptX98
“Living historian Ken Serfass brings Gen. Ulysses S. Grant to the library. Hear stories from his war years and personal life. This highly popular performer always attracts a crowd, so register early. This is a FREE in-person event that requires registration.”
FOR CHILDREN:
Fall story sessions at Adams Memorial Library will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13. Sessions will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Wee Read sessions are at 10:30 a.m., and Storytime sessions are at 11:30 a.m.
• Wee Read is designed for children from birth to 2 1/2 years old and their caregivers. Wee Read combines songs, rhymes and board books for a fun, early literacy experience, and offers time afterward for children to socialize.
The same Wee Read session is repeated Tuesday through Thursday each week.
Register by calling the AML Children’s Room at 724-537-4383 or stopping by the Children’s Room desk. Space may be limited.
• Storytime is designed for children from 2 1/2 to 5 years old who enjoy listening to stories, and their caregivers. Storytime features books on a different theme each week, plus songs and rhymes.
The same Storytime session is repeated Tuesday through Thursday each week.
Register by calling the AML Children’s Room at 724-537-4383 or stopping by the Children’s Room desk.
Space may be limited.
