Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week announced the following programs:
ADULTS:
• Title: Halloween Haunted Houses Craft
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5, @ 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Oldfield said participants will “get to learn how to make mini putz houses that you can make as spooky as you like.”
$3 material fee. Register in person at Adams Memorial Library or by calling the circulation desk at 724-539-1972.
• Title: Creepy Cryptids with Stan Gordon
Date: Saturday, Oct. 22, @ 1 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/4HzoBNmNTiqjaBHJ9
Oldfield said, “Paranormal researcher and author Stan Gordon returns! If you have never attended one of Stan’s presentations, come and see for yourself why we’ve had him speak over and over about local Bigfoot and UFO sightings. Stan will have copies of his latest book, ‘Creepy Crypids,’ available for purchase. Get your favorite book signed!”
CHILDREN:
• STEM Saturdays
Saturday, Oct. 8, 1 to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 to 4 p.m.
Oldfield added, “Come and enjoy STEM-related building time at the library. This free play time session is for children ages 5+ and their adults to enjoy together.”
