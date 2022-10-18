Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield announced these November adult programs:
• "Going, Going, Gone Auction Program"
Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Link to register: https://forms.gle/hogyMnFSecrsX2e89
Description: An auctioneer’s guide to buying and selling at auctions, this free virtual program requires registration.
• "Josephine" by Elizabeth Rodenz
Thursday, Nov. 10, @ 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/kb8mXWj9ZjNsE9rE8
"Josephine" is described as "a saga about greed, power, servitude and survival, balanced against the misery of living in a western Pennsylvania coal patch." Join Rodenz, a Pittsburgh author, to hear more about her book.
• "PHEAA"
Wednesday, Nov. 16, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/Acofg6oQf4iGL3Xe7
Description: This is a free financial-aid program that requires registration.
