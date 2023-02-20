Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield announced these March offerings:
• Title: “The Basics of Elder Law” with Jessica Rafferty
Date: Wednesday, March 1, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/iYJEtEvJkoJKcjsy9
Description: This workshop is an introduction to the issues facing families who may need long-term care but don’t know if they can afford it. This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
• Title: “Flirting With a New Life,” in-person author talk with Jill Cullen
Date: Thursday, March 9, @ 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/dm18au5mnAfh94nW8
Description: Cullen will talk about writing and independently publishing her book “Flirting With a New Life” using Kindle Direct Publishing. She’ll also talk about the difference between being a Pantser or a Plotter and the advantages (or disadvantages) of each style of writing. This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
• Title: “The Secret of the Crocus”
Date: Monday, March 20, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/mD9FReWynXenmNfM8
Description: In Emily Dickinson’s time, she was not known as a poet as nearly all of her poetry was published after her death. She was known as a gardener. Emily used the seasons within her garden to describe the cycles of human life. This program places the listeners directly into Emily’s garden and life. This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.