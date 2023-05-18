Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week announced these programs at AML for June.
Adult Programs:
• Title: Adult Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now"
Dates: June 5 - Aug. 5
Location: Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe
Description: Participants will earn raffle prize tickets for the reading they're doing anyway. Register and track your hours using Beanstack. Read more to earn more.
• Title: GASP (Group Against Smog and Pollution)
Date: Wednesday, June 7, @ 3 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/jRBJ742QnP9zo6v4A
Description: GASP works to improve air quality to protect human, environmental and economic health in southwestern Pennsylvania. This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
• Title: Vision Board Craft
Date: Monday, June 12, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/Szm77okAXqKjdm2C6
Description: Oldfield invites the public to "join Elizabeth to learn how to create your own vision board to plan big goals and dreams."
This also is a free in-person program that requires registration.
• Title: 3Rivers4 Acapella Quartet
Date: Tuesday, June 13, @ 5 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/DZCSrH8FEtCjVDBq6
Description: Oldfield added, "This entertaining quartet delights groups with a wide variety of songs from timeless classics to patriotic and inspirational numbers, including the ever-popular doo-wop/'50s/'60s era!"
This free in-person program also requires registration.
Children's Programs:
Title: Palmer Summer Reading Program, "All Together Now"
Date: June 5 - Aug. 5
Location: Adams Memorial Library
Description: Starting June 5, sign up for the annual reading program and "report your reading for a chance to win prizes. Look for our calendar of exciting summer events too!"
For more information, visit the Summer Reading web page www.adamslib.org.
