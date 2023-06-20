The Adams Memorial Library July programs have been announced by Ellie Oldfield, AML adult program coordinator.
Adult Programs:
• Title: Strange Aspects of Bigfoot with Stan Gordon
Date: Saturday, July 8, @ 1 p.m.
Location: in person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Description: Ellie said, "Returning favorite Gordon is back with new tales of the unexplained. Stan will give updates about recent sightings and strange encounters."
This is a FREE in-person program that requires registration. To register, call 724-539-1972.
• Title: Adult Tie-dye Craft
Date: Wednesday, July 12, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/krhqiVYumwi5sqcx8
Description: "You bring an all-cotton plain white T-shirt, we'll bring the dye and expertise. Learn how to make a basic groovy spiral pattern without all the mess of doing it at home. One project per person."
This FREE in-person program requires registration. Space is limited.
• Title: The Spoon Man
Date: Monday, July 17, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/9NLTER6GEytzRAZn9
Description: Ellie explained, "The 'Spoon Man' is a published author who offers a hilarious interactive comedy program for all ages. He gives a real stirring performance. Everyone will really eat him up. No bibs required. The 'Spoon Man' has a totally clean act. He never uses dirty silverware. The 'Spoon Man' will leave a lasting impression after playing on you (literally). It’s a spoonful of family fun!"
This is a FREE in-person program that requires registration.
• Title: Evolution of The Empress: Mirroring Myth Through Media: A Book Talk by Kristin Kuhns
Date: Tuesday, July 18, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/WVbB7iq3AdqSd8x28
Description: "The Empress Elisabeth, featured in the Netflix series 'The Empress' (2022), is the new 'It Girl' and feminist pop culture icon of our times. Her myth permeates modern culture in all media forms — from books to movies to musicals. Kuhns’ cultural study explores the Empress’ legend and how her myth is constantly evolving to mirror society’s ideals of femininity, feminism and the contemporary Zeitgeist."
This FREE in-person program requires registration.
• Title: PMP Drum Circle
Date: Wednesday, July 19, @ 1 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/rHaFnJG1rLztQVzFA
Description: Drumming together and learning percussion instruments.
This is a FREE all-ages program that requires registration.
• Title: Puzzle Competition
Date: Thursday, July 20, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/eDdMG6DHTfWPKwUq5
Description: Teams of up to four people will compete to see who can complete a 300-piece puzzle the fastest. The winning team will win prizes. Ellie added, "This event is limited to five teams, so sign up early!"
• Title: Groovy Movie Morning
Date: Saturday, Aug. 5, @ 11 a.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
Link to register: https://forms.gle/NA7UwtCsUFmTfp4P8
Description: Ellie noted, "On our final day of summer reading we will host a groovy movie morning. Weather permitting, we will do it drive-in style with an outdoor screen. Popcorn will be provided, but bring your own non-alcoholic beverage. Our movie license does not allow us to publicize the name of the movie, so just ask next time you're in the library! This is a FREE all-ages program, but we request registration so we have enough popcorn."
Children's Programs:
• Title: Stage Right StagED
Date: Monday, July 10, 10:30 a.m.
Location: Christ the Divine Teacher School.
Description: Ellie added, "Come see the madcap antics and hear the fun tunes of the Stage Right StagED cast members. They will be performing 'Pirates!'"
To sign up, call the AML Children's Room at 724-537-4383 or go to https://forms.gle/Je7LsNiqYjej7fM5A.
• Title: Stage Right StagED
Date: Monday, July 17, 10:30 a.m.
Location: CDT.
Description: "Come see the amusing antics and hear the funny tunes of the Stage Right StagED cast members. They will be performing 'Summer Camp!'"
To sign up, call the Children's Room at 724-537-4383 or go to https://forms.gle/2S3VapZUwz2tamc99.
