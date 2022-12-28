The Adams Memorial Library programming coordinator Thursday announced these January adult programs:
• Title: Estate Planning with Jessica Rafferty
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1211 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/Utj4fYn8Qrh65jj78
Description: Participants will learn about estate planning. This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
* * *
• Title: Sound Bath Meditation
Date: Monday, Jan. 30, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/c6nsGWWrT8441Mvz8
Description: Join Gabby for an hourlong session of meditation. This is a free in-person program with “limited spots” that requires registration.
