Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield this week announced AML’s adult December programs:
• Holiday Craft
Date: Dec. 5 @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: Register in person or by calling the AML circulation desk, 724-539-1972.
Description: The organizers invite the public to “join us to make your very own festive wall hanging. This in-person event has a $7 material fee.
Register in person or by calling the circulation desk, 724-539-1972.
• Holiday Season Mocktails
Date: Dec. 12 @ 6:30 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Link to register: https://forms.gle/dFJxgNefn32UmR8c9
Description: The organizers invite participants to “get ready for the holidays as we learn to make festive non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy throughout the season. We will cover drink recipes, syrups, infusions, beautiful garnishes and more. Along the way you will pick up tips and inspiration for holiday entertaining. This is a free virtual program that requires registration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.