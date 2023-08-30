The Delmont Historical Preservation Society will host a "Living History Sunday" presentation 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 39 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont.
DHPS spokeswoman Sue Hutton added in her email release, "We are hosting JoAnn F. Peterson, who will be portraying first lady Abigail Adams in a first-person historical presentation. Abigail Adams is well known for her advocacy of women's rights, especially in education and the opposition of slavery. This is an interactive presentation with the audience.
"We will also be having a bake sale and a 50/50, and light refreshments will be available.
"The presentation is free and open to the public; no registration is required."
