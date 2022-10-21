AARP Chapter 4907 of Latrobe has been meeting at 1 p.m. every third Monday of each month at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, Latrobe.
The next chapter meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 21, when the guest speaker will be from the Veterans Administration in honor of Veterans Day.
Monetary donations will be collected to give to the representative for the VA hospitals, plus Toys for Tots will be accepted.
Monday, Nov. 21, will be the final day to register for the annual Christmas Party scheduled for noon Dec. 19 at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township. There will be no other dates to register for the Christmas Party due to the deadline for the restaurant. The buffet lunch will be served “exactly at 12:30 p.m.” with basket raffles and 50/50. Brian Mahan will provide musical entertainment.
The cost to attend the Christmas Party is $20 per member and $24 for a guest. Contact Bill Fromme at 724-539-1471 or send your name and check to 1241 Waverly Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650, to be registered for the party.
Chapter secretary Carol Greenawalt added, “Do not delay; we have a deadline. Also, they will be collecting dues for 2023 that are $7.”
