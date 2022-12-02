Westmoreland Cultural Trust will bring some holiday cheer to the greater Greensburg region with the touring production of Preservation Production LLC’s “A Christmas Carol.”
The holiday classic will grace the Palace Theatre stage at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets range from $18 to $60 and can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas spirits of Past, Present and Future.
WCT is “thrilled to welcome back Clayton Phillips to direct and adapt this year’s production.” He has won awards for directing “Cabaret” and “Chicago” and “Slow Dance With a Hot Pickup.”
This new adaptation of Dickens’ ever-popular classic fills the stage with “first-class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message.” With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, “A Christmas Carol” is a perfect way to begin the holiday festivities.
WCT encourages families to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas with this “brand-new, original production filled with haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment.”
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts, preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
