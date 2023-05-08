Westmoreland Historical Society Executive Director Lisa C. Hays announced in an email release, "We hope you are enjoying Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary year. A popular event at Westmoreland’s first county seat, Hanna’s Town, is also celebrating an important milestone – the 50th season for the Antiques & Collectibles Sale."
Historic Hanna’s Town will open the 50th season of its popular Antiques & Collectibles Sale on Sunday, May 14.
Hays added, "Over the years this longstanding community tradition has provided good buying and selling opportunities for lovers of antiques and collectibles and anyone seeking unique vintage items. Bob and Arlene Kendra started the event in 1974 and originally called it a ‘Fleatique.’ The popular event has been vital in providing funds for the re-creation of Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War period settlement.
"Shoppers can find a unique gift for Mom on this Mother’s Day or bring her along to find her own. The quaint and historic setting will host over 100 vendors offering a variety of one-of-a-kind items covering a wide price range. The gate opens at 7:30 Sunday morning, and the market continues through early afternoon, although some vendors are set up by 1 p.m. Saturday and sell that afternoon. There is parking on site; admission is $3 per car."
The market is held the second Sunday of each month, May through October. Susequent dates for 2023 are June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8. The public is invited to browse for bargains and support local history preservation.
Dealers of antiques, collectibles and vintage items are invited to set up at the Antiques & Collectibles sales at Historic Hanna’s Town. The dealer fee of $40 provides a space that is 28-by-20 feet on a grass surface in a quaint and historic setting. Paying for all six events by May 14 gives you a discounted rate of $30 per sale. Between 600 and 1,000 customer cars are parked at each event, depending on the weather. Vendors of antiques and collectibles are welcome to set up for the day or weekend.
Proceeds benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society’s education and preservation projects at Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Historic Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, north of Greensburg. For additional information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
