Volunteers are needed for this year’s 4th of July Celebration in Latrobe. A volunteer recruitment meeting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Unity Township Municipal Building, Beatty County Road. Beth A. Straka, Latrobe Police Department community service officer, asks interested persons to “please attend this meeting to explore the volunteer opportunities that are available.”
Deadline for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email information to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.