Science fairs evoke memories of paper maché volcanoes and nitrogen-filled balloons, but you will not see much of that at the Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair (PRSEF) on Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, when more than 450 middle- and high-school students from 71 schools take over Carnegie Science Center to compete for scholarships and cash prizes as they present their science, math, and engineering research projects.
Last year, Thomas Aldous from Colfax K–8 took his PRSEF-winning project to the Broadcom MASTERS® Competition (now known as the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge). Thomas won the coveted $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize after designing and developing a robotic hand that can be used in situations that might be too dangerous for humans such as a natural disaster.
“I am constantly amazed by the projects presented by our middle and high school students and the hundreds of hours of research, experimentation, and preparation they put in over several months to present at the annual competition,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. Director of Carnegie Science Center. “Every year, they introduce new ideas and bring fresh eyes to old ideas. These are the next generation of world-class STEM leaders who will find a cure for a terminal disease or the next pandemic or create solutions that will save our planet from the effects of climate change.”
Project categories include Behavioral and Consumer Sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Math, Earth and Environment, Engineering and Robotics, Medicine/Health/Microbiology, and Physics and Astronomy. Many students choose to tackle important, relevant issues with their research, with projects that investigate COVID-19, the effects of remote learning, climate change, cancer research, and more.
Select Senior Division students (grades nine–12) will advance to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held May 14–19. At ISEF, Senior Division PRSEF winners join hundreds of winners from regional fairs in more than 80 other countries across the globe as they compete for nearly $5 million in awards.
First-, second- and third-place category award winners in the Junior (grade six) and Intermediate (grades seven–eight) divisions will advance to the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, the nation’s premier middle school STEM competition that draws from the top 10% of projects entered in affiliated fairs around the United States.
PRSEF participants also can compete for a variety of sponsor awards and scholarship awards from 10 regional colleges and universities. This year, the Science Center also is hosting a college fair for participating students. Fifteen colleges and universities are participating in the fair.
The Science Center is closed to the public during PRSEF – Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29. The winners will be announced during a virtual Awards Ceremony on Friday, March 31.
PRSEF has been a Pittsburgh tradition since 1940. It is the third oldest science fair in the United States under the affiliation of Society for Science and the Public, which runs the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge middle school competition.
Major sponsors for the PRSEF competition include PPG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Society for Science, and Broadcom Foundation. This program is a part of the Center for STEM Education and Career Development. STEM Center Founding Partners include Bayer, Chevron, Duquesne Light Co., Eaton, FedEx, Kennametal Foundation, NOVA Chemicals, and PPG Foundation. CSC is dedicated to “inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology.
