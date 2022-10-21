The 40th annual Carpatho-Rusyn Celebration will take place noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church Social Hall, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown.
After a one-year hiatus (2020 due to COVID-19) and a modified takeout festival (2021) the 40th annual Carpatho-Rusyn Celebration has been revived.
The organizers said in an email, "The day will feature the heritage of the Carpatho-Rusyns who come from the very heart of Europe, along the northern and southern slopes of the Carpathian Mountains. Their homeland, known as 'Carpathian-Rus,' is situated at the crossroads where the borders of Slovakia, Ukraine and Poland meet. Aside from these countries, there are smaller groups of Rusyns in Romania, Hungary, Serbia and the Czech Republic. In no country do the Carpatho-Rusyns have an administratively distinct territory.
"It is immigrants from the Carpathian-Rus, who came to the United States in the early 1900s, settled in this area, worked in the mills and mines, and started several churches, one being St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. The Carpatho-Rusyns, though a Slavic group, have distinct differences in language, customs, music, dance, folk crafts, and foods. These immigrants brought their traditions with them and maintained them, particularly those in their church life, which was of utmost importance to them."
The day will highlight various aspects of Carpatho-Rusyn culture. In addition to foods such as pirohi, holubki, halushki, kolbasi and sauerkraut, soup and more, there will be a variety of baked goods, including kolachi (apricot, nut, poppyseed and cottage cheese rolls), pagach, breads, cookies, candy and more.
The Carpatho-Rusyn Celebration will be a blending of spiritual and cultural traditions of the Rusyn people. A Divine Liturgy 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, will include a blessing for the event and festival workers. There will be a Divine Liturgy 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, which will have some parts in the church Slavonic language.
There will be ongoing entertainment, which includes music, singing, demonstrations, videos, displays and presentations. A folk musical group, Rusynsky Betjare, will perform folk, chardash and polka music from 12:30 p.m. and throughout the afternoon.
Information on various topics such as Carpatho-Rusyn family customs (both secular and religious), genealogy and tracing cultural roots, and recent trips to the Carpathian homeland will be available.
At 2 p.m., a speaker will discuss some cultural topics regarding Rusyns. Of particular interest is the war in Ukraine, which has affected the lives of many Rusyns who reside there. The current pastor, the Rev. Vasyl Symyon of St. John Church, is originally from Ukraine. There will be information presented about Carpatho-Rusyn culture, customs and iconography. Program is subject to change.
Once again there will be the children’s activities area where they can experience the Rusyn culture through hands-on making folk craft projects such as decorated eggs, bookmarks, decorating cookies, coloring sheets, and more. There will also be demonstrations of pysanky (egg decorating), folk embroidery, bobbin lace making, and woodburning, which are traditional folk crafts of the Carpatho-Rusyns, as well as iconography. A display will include costumes, striking photographs and paintings of Rusyn folk life, crafts, religious artifacts, models of historic Rusyn wooden churches, and artifacts of the Carpatho-Rusyn heritage.
During a church tour, visitors may view the three-tier icon screen, many icons, and the outdoor shrine at St. John’s Church.
Tables of crafts for sale will include contemporary crafts as well as traditional Carpatho-Rusyn folk crafts. The contemporary crafts include secular and religious items, fall decorations, Christmas items and more. The folk crafts of the Rusyns include pysanky (decorated eggs), embroideries such as those used to cover Easter baskets to be blessed, wood-burned icons and icon ornaments, and other articles. Many raffles will offer baskets, folk art and craft items including Christmas and more.
The Carpathian Cookery Cookbook of St. John’s Parish in its 19th printing will be available, having sold more than 19,000 copies.
The day will be one full of culture, life and music for family entertainment. There is no admission charge. Everything will be handicapped accessible.
For other information, call 724-438-1382 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (leave message) or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.