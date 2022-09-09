Family House, a nonprofit organization that provides “affordable, comfortable and convenient housing to patients, families and caregivers who travel to Pittsburgh for medical care,” will host the 39th annual Family House Polo Match presented by First National Bank on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hartwood Acres.
This year’s polo match will feature “a fun, festive day for all ages with fan favorites including tailgating, shopping the Sip and Shop tent, vintage cars, and a professional polo match.”
All funds raised through the event directly support the mission of Family House.
Gates open at 10 a.m., activities at 11 a.m., opening ceremonies kick off at 1 p.m., and the exhibition match featuring “our very own Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Pittsburgh Polo Club vs. legacy #1 Cochran Potomac Polo Club,” begins at 1:30 p.m.
At UPMC Health Plan halftime, guests are invited onto the UPMC Field to “stomp the divots.”
Guests are encouraged to take a commemorative photo at the UPMC Health Plan photo booth in their polo classic attire.
Additional activities include betting with touts, food trucks, silent auction, live music from Brassholio and Jason Kendall, as well as children’s pony rides, games, and a meet and greet with the Sewickley Hunt hounds.
The addition of the VIP Wine Tent will feature “an exclusive tasting of wines from California’s Sonoma County Wineries along with charcuterie pairings.” Guests will be welcomed to the private tent with a souvenir polo glass and treated to samplings from seven wineries.
“The Family House Polo Match is a time-honored tradition for the organization and the larger Pittsburgh community. I’m thrilled to be able to host over 2,000 attendees at Hartwood Acres,” said Executive Director Jennifer March. “All funds raised on Sept. 10 allow Family House to keep room rates low while providing a ‘home away from home’ for the thousands of families who stay with us each year.”
Tickets are available at https://familyhouse.org/polo/. Children 12 and under attend for free.
Family House Inc. is “a private 501© (3) organization, established in 1983 to serve patients and their families seeking medical treatment in Pittsburgh.”
Visit www.familyhouse.org.
