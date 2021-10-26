St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown, will hold a modified annual ethnic festival Sunday, Oct. 31, in the parish social hall and parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. or “until sold out.”
Divine Liturgy for the day will begin at 9 a.m.
Food items available in social hall will be “takeout only”; menu includes ethnic platter (two pirohi, one holubki, halushki and kolbasi) $10; kolbasi sandwich $4.50; halushki $3/pint or $6/quart; pirohi $10/dozen (limit one dozen), and holubki $12 half dozen (limit one dozen).
Baked goods, including long rolls (nut, poppyseed, apricot, and pineapple cottage cheese), kolachi, cookies, cakes, breads and more, and raffle items will be available in the parking lot behind church/school building.
Everything is handicapped accessible and subject to change. Admission is free.
For other information about the 39th Carpatho-Rusyn Celebration, call 724-438-6027 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today through Friday (leave message) or email stjohnthebaptistuniontown@gmail.com
The Carpathian Cookery cookbook, which has entered its 19th printing having sold more than 17,500 copies, is available for sale. This cookbook was requested by the Library of Congress to be in its ethnic cooking collection.
The 330-page cookbook has a new look and features a protective plastic cover.
The book includes sections on Christmas and Easter customs and recipes, traditional Rusyn and Slavic foods, other ethnic dishes, and many other tried-and-true recipes of St. John parishioners.
There are a variety of paska bread and kolachi (filled roll) recipes, as well as meatless dishes and Lenten recipes, suitable for the Great Fast, as well as the Pre-Christmas Fast.
Cost of the cookbook is $14 plus $4 postage and handling ($18 total). To order, send a check or money order to Ethnic Craft Club, St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401, or call 724-438-6027 (between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and leave message).
For other details, email carpathiancookery@gmail.com.
