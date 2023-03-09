Celebrate Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary at the March for Parks on Saturday, March 25. The 21st annual March for Parks fundraiser at Twin Lakes Park will kick off the festivities for a year of celebration with historic activities and fun for the whole family.
Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation announced in an email, “Though the march benefits all Westmoreland County parks and trails, this year we are concentrating our celebration at only one location — Twin Lakes Park (east of) Greensburg, where the March first began 21 years ago.
“What is the March for Parks? The March is a fun event to raise money for park and trail projects in Westmoreland County. Marchers can fundraise for new projects and improvements in four regional parks: Cedar Creek Park, Mammoth Park, Northmoreland Park and Twin Lakes Park. Marchers also have the option to fundraise for the Westmoreland Heritage Trail ‘Middle Gap,’ the Five Star Trail relocation project, land acquisition, or wherever most needed.
“Participants collect donations before the March, either individually or as a member of a team of three or more. Organize friends and family, your school, place of worship, organization, or business. Show your team spirit by wearing matching shirts, choosing a funny team name, or setting a fundraising goal for friendly competition. You can even register your dog to be part of your team! You do not have to be on a team to participate in the March for Parks; register on your own if you wish.”
On March 25, marchers can check in at the Twin Lakes Park Nature Center starting at 8 a.m., turn in their donations, pick up a commemorative Westmoreland 250 long-sleeved T-shirt if they donate $30 or more, and participate in fun activities and games.
Activities include live entertainment, a pancake breakfast and other refreshments, raffle baskets, historical presentations and re-enactments, and more. The event will conclude with an optional “march” around the upper and lower lakes at 11 a.m.
Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate residents whose families have lived, worked and contributed to the county’s history for 100 years or more.
At the March for Parks, the organizers would like to show appreciation to these “Heritage Families” and document their legacy. They invite residents who have long-standing Westmoreland County roots to attend the event and share their history!
The March for Parks is a special event hosted by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board and is sponsored in part by Patrick and Lynn Gurrentz, the Labor United Celebration, and UPMC East. For more information, and to register and donate, visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/mfp or call 724-830-3950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.