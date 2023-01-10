Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh, this week announced adults ages 21 and over are invited to have fun with their friends while learning about cybersecurity on Friday, Jan. 13, for 21+ Night: Hack the Science Center, sponsored by Samuel Adams Cold Snap.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can attend discussion panels on electronic vehicle safety and circuitry, learn how cyber-attacks happen, and turn a laser into a long-range microphone. Cyber security experts from Seiso LLC will be on site to teach the basics of lock picking, car security systems, and how to protect yourself from credit card skimmers.
“The unique thing about adult nights at the Science Center is the involvement we get with each theme,” said Dan Lavoie, team and community program coordinator at Carnegie Science Center. “You will never experience the same 21+ Night since we bring different local organizations and individuals to present unique content for each theme.”
Tickets for 21+ Night: Hack the Science Center are $20 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $25 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online.
Tickets at the door are limited and cost $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Two cash bars will be onsite for visitors to enjoy while taking in all four floors of the Science Center’s exhibits.
Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
