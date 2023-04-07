St. Vincent College’s 53rd season of professional theatre was announced last Friday, March 31, at the return of the St. Vincent Summer Theatre Gala and will feature three timeless musicals directed by Greggory Brandt.
Brandt is producing artistic director for St. Vincent Summer Theatre and assistant professor of theater in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at St. Vincent.
This season, professional regional actors will perform “The Andrews Brothers” (May 30 through June 4), “Moon Over Buffalo” (June 27 through July 2) and “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” (July 18 through 23).
“’The Andrews Brothers’ musical will feature many memorable hits from the 1940s era, and who doesn’t love that music?” said Brandt. “The show focuses around one of the Andrews sisters as she waits for the other three to arrive, but unfortunately, they never do. So, you can just imagine what will happen next!
“Ken Ludwig’s ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ is classic farce at its finest. It’s the characters that make a farce come alive and be funny along with a creative and entertaining storyline,” Brandt continued. “I’ve learned over the many years of directing that laughter truly is the best medicine, and this show won’t disappoint. I directed this hysterical farce eight years ago, and I look forward to hearing the laughter again this summer.”
Brandt added, “Finally, ‘Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein’ will feature some of the most memorable music from some of the most iconic musicals ever written. If you love any of their 11 musicals from ‘Oklahoma’ to ‘The Sound of Music,’ you will surely enjoy this production.”
The shows will be performed in the spacious, air-conditioned Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the St. Vincent College campus in Unity Township.
There will be three matinee performances on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and five evening performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for each production.
Complimentary transportation will be provided from the parking areas to the Performing Arts Center. Handicap parking closer to the Performing Arts Center is also available.
The Cabaret, the post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also returns this summer. There will be a charge of $5 per person, which will include hot dogs, popcorn and various drinks for patrons’ enjoyment.
Tickets for all performances will be available on the St, Vincent Summer Theatre webpage soon at www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
For group rates and additional box office details, call 724-537-8900, starting Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
