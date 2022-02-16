Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra this week announced that the 2022 Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg.
In accordance with the university policy, everyone is required to wear a mask in the building, except when performing on wind instruments. All wind players are fully vaccinated.
On Sunday, Feb. 13, the finalists competed for cash prizes and a chance to perform on the Winners’ Recital. The recital will feature:
Level I – Up to Grade Nine
Instrumental –
1st place – Anna Qin, flute (Franklin Regional High School, teacher – Dan Parasky)
2nd place – AJ Schmidt, flute (Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher – Parasky)
3rd place — Nia Hanington, flute (Franklin Regional MS, teacher – Parasky)
Honorable Mention – Elsa Bandli, flute (Franklin Regional MS, teacher – Parasky)
Kaitlyn Lippman, flute (Franklin Regional MS, teacher – Parasky)
Piano-
2nd place – Lucy Zheng (Franklin Regional HS, teacher – Tatyana Gelman)
Level II – Grades 10-12
Instrumental-
1st place – Kaitlyn Dotson, flute (Franklin Regional HS, teacher – Parasky)
2nd place – Juliette Steffensen, clarinet (Greensburg Central Catholic HS, teacher – Lisa Thackrah
3rd place – Tim Cao, violin (Franklin Regional HS, teacher – Ramona Coppage)
These performers will present a recital of pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs. Finals judges were Tom Godfrey and Christine Loughran.
Westmoreland Symphony’s Young Artist Competition has been in existence since the 1980s. In 2002, its format was changed from a concerto competition to a solo competition. It is now open to students who reside or take their private music lessons in Westmoreland or Fayette County. For more information, contact the Westmoreland Symphony office at 724-837-1850 or email at morrie@westmorelandsymphony.org.
