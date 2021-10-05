Fall is here, and winter is just around the corner, yet there’s still time for improvements to your home that dazzle your friends and keep your family happy through the coming seasons.
The 10-day Spring Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show has been a tradition for Pittsburgh region homeowners for four decades.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 8, tri-state residents will each year have an autumn counterpart — the Pittsburgh Fall Home Show featuring hundreds of knowledgeable exhibitors and the latest home products that shoppers expect from the Home & Garden Show.
Whether creating a dream kitchen or bathroom makeover, finding new floor coverings or a supplier for new windows—the Fall Home Show is the place. Visitors can shop and compare hundreds of the latest home products and services, Ask the Experts, and will find special show-only discounts that make the shopping even easier in every way.
“The fall is an especially good time for homeowners to consider interior purchases that will make for better holidays in just a few months. And there are inevitably all of those often-procrastinated projects that relate to dry roofs, secure windows, and warm rooms when the winds are howling – from heating and insulation to waterproofing, this time of year is about getting everything buttoned up for the season.” said Executive Director John DeSantis.
The 2021 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show runs Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown. The show is fully accessible to all visitors.
Hours Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hours Sunday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are available online at PghHome.com or at the convention center box office on show days. Tickets are $10 per adult; $4 for a child ages 6 to 12; children under 6 get in free. Admission includes all exhibits and activities, plus a one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens magazine.
