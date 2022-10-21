18+ Night: Heroes and Villains at Carnegie Science Center

Adults ages 18 and over are invited to wear their Halloween best and party with friends on Friday, Oct. 28, for 18+ Night: Heroes and Villains.
From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can meet local cosplayers, comic writers, and artists, go head-to-head with friends and foes at Cosplay Karaoke in the Buhl Planetarium, try hands-on themed activities, attend comic-con style panels and more.
“The unique thing about adult nights at the Science Center is the involvement we get with each theme,” said Dan Lavoie, team and community program coordinator at Carnegie Science Center. “You will never experience the same 18+ Night since we bring different local organizations and individuals to present unique content for each theme.” Such unique content includes local cosplayers Samurai Jill, Cash Branson and Sarah Spectre, comic artist Dave Wachter, comic artist and writer Tom Scioli and comedian Jeremiah Ion.
In addition to the Science Center’s four floors, visitors can also enjoy after-hour access to GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World – featuring nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical and even unusual guitars.
Tickets for 18+ Night: Heroes and Villains are $20 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members and $25 for nonmembers if purchased in advance online. Go to
https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours/
Tickets at the door are limited and cost $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Food and beverage are available for purchase in the RiverView Café. Two cash bars will be onsite for visitors to enjoy while taking in all four floors of the Science Center’s exhibits. Proper identification must be presented for all alcohol purchases.
