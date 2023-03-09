The 16th Egg Eggstravaganza will be underway noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church social hall, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown.
This year, the Eggstravaganza is being sponsored by St. John Parish GCU Lodge, local egg artists and St. John’s Ethnic Craft Club.
According to an email release, various egg artists will be demonstrating, displaying and selling their particular art, including Eastern European pysanky, Polish drop-and-pull wax relief eggs, Hungarian-style eggs, onion-skin-dyed etched or scratch-type goose eggs, vinegar-etched emu eggs, tie-dyed eggs, wood-burned eggs, and other collectible Tiffany-style eggs.
In addition to the egg artists, there will be an Egg Bazaar featuring vendors selling egg dyes, beeswax, tools, books, videos, and pysanky kits for sale. Traditional items used in ethnic Easter baskets will also be available, such as embroidered covers, candles, lamb butter molds, egg wraps, parish cookbooks, and more.
There will also be Easter crafts made by St. John’s Ethnic Craft Club. Traditional Easter basket covers will also be on display. There will also be information for Easter basket blessing foods, such as hrutka/sirets (Easter cheese), horseradish/beets, braided long rolls, and Paska bread design making.
An extensive parish bake sale will include long rolls (nut, apricot, poppyseed, cottage cheese), Paska bread, decorated medovniki, small nut rolls, cookies, homemade candy, and more.
Visitors can try a hands-on workshop to learn how to decorate eggs. There will be a Children’s Corner featuring egg-related crafts, storytelling, cookie decorating, and a jigsaw puzzle area. There will be many raffles and a basket raffle. Church tours will take place.
A Lenten luncheon menu, including St. John’s “famous” pirohi, halushki, pagach pockets, pirohi pizza, and soups and more will be available for purchase. There is no admission fee. The venue is handicapped accessible.
For further information, contact the church office at 724-438-1382, leave message.
Check for any updates at http://www.stjohnbaptist-byzcath-uniontown.org/
COOKBOOKS AVAILABLE
The Carpathian Cookery cookbook, which has entered its 21st printing, having sold more than 20,000 copies, will be available for sale. This cookbook was requested by the Library of Congress to be in its ethnic cooking collection. The 330-page cookbook has a new look and features a protective plastic cover.
The book includes sections on Christmas and Easter customs and recipes, traditional Rusyn and Slavic foods, other ethnic dishes, and many other “tried-and-true recipes of St. John’s parishioners.”
There is a variety of paska bread and kolachi (filled roll) recipes, as well as meatless dishes and Lenten recipes, suitable for the Great Fast, as well as the pre-Christmas Fast.
The cost of the cookbook is $14 plus $4 postage and handling ($19). To order, send a check or money order to Ethnic Craft Club, St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401, or call 724-438-1382 (Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. leave message) for more information. You may also send an email to carpathiancookery@gmail.com.
