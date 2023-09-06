JOHNSTOWN — On Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, the Sandyvale Wine Experience will celebrate its 10th annual wine festival.
• Friday, Sept. 8, will begin at 6 p.m. with a “An Evening in Tuscany Wine Pairing Dinner” at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown.
According to an email release from spokeswoman Diana Kabo, the wine dinner will be catered by The Balance Restaurant, whose chef, in partnership with multigenerational wineries from Italy, Portugal, Argentina and California, will craft "an exclusive and unique four- course plated meal paired with exclusive wines from renowned vintners in these regions. The menu will feature fresh produce and herbs grown in the Sandyvale greenhouse. The dinner links generational farmers and winemakers to the work that goes on in the gardens of Sandyvale. There are a limited number of tickets available for the dinner, and they can be purchased online at www.Sandyvalememorialgardens.org. Table of eight: $100 per person; individual tickets are $110 each."
• Saturday, Sept. 9, is the wine festival from 2 to 7 p.m. located at 80 Hickory St., Johnstown. A wine festival ticket "entitles you to a free glass upon entry and free samplings from over 16 of the best Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries plus craft beers, craft vendors, food and live music throughout the day with the Kenny Blake Trio and George Byich on acoustic guitar. Bottles of wine can be purchased from the wineries at the event. A wine valet service will be offered to attendees."
Festival advance ticket sale discounts are available online at www.Sandyvalememorialgardens.org with the promo code listed upon purchase or you can buy tickets at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau on Main Street.
Advance ticket discounts are available now until Sept. 9. Purchase two or more festival tickets at $20 each or one ticket for $25. At the gate on Sept. 9 festival tickets will be $30 each; no discounts. Designated-driver tickets will be available only at the entrance gate for $10 each. A photo ID must be presented at the gate upon entry.
Major festival sponsors are The Tax Lady, LLC; The Horizon’s Personal Care; Fi-Hoff Concrete Products; Moxham PNA; USSCO FCU; 1st Summit Bank; Wessel & Co.; Memorial Highway Chevrolet; Muir-Hershberger Insurance; RE/MAX Power Associates; AmeriServ Financial Inc.; Berkebile Excavating Co. Inc.; The Boulevard Grill; Laurel BMW; Danchanko Inc.; North American Hoganas, and Visit Johnstown PA.
Both events are outdoor, tented, rain-or-shine events. Complementary wine bags will be distributed at the gate to the first 500 attendees at the festival.
Proceeds from these festival events will go toward continued improvements at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to "preserving and honoring the local history of Johnstown and enriching our community through recreational and educational programming."
