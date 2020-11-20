Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, has announced that its 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be takeout only. Dinners can be picked up on Weldon Street between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To order a meal, call the church office at 724-537-4450. Leave your name, phone number, number of meals being ordered and the time you would like to pick up the meals. Orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society has announced that it is selling a Holiday Special Meat and Money ticket.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 cash.
Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will from the first number drawn in the Pennsylvania Lottery Daily Pick 3 game at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Tickets may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township, the Medicine Shoppe in downtown Latrobe and Bardine’s Country Smokehouse in Crabtree.
* * *
