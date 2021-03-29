Westmoreland Cultural Trust (WCT) has announced the extension of its livestream series, The VIP Experience (Virtually in The Palace) through May 27. The free virtual concerts can be viewed on The Palace Theatre and Westmoreland Cultural Trust Facebook pages at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
The first series aired Jan. 28 through March 25, featuring regional bands performing original songs from The Palace Theatre stage.
Artists to preform during the second half of the series include:
April 1 — Trailheads (progressive funk);
April 8 — Jackson Gardner (Americana, alt-country/rock, singer/songwriter);
April 15 — TBA
April 22 — Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts (soulful roots/blues);
April 29 — The Bleepy Things (funk and punk rock);
May 6 — Sierra Sellers (neo-soul singer/songwriter);
May 13 — The Moat Rats (jam/pop music)
May 20 — Louie Castle (soul, funk, and rock);
May 29 — Miss Freddye (blues)
Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s livestream system is made possible by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 31.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, salad and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
This is the church’s last scheduled takeout meal. Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, April 5, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, cranberry/orange and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
A new item is the church’s meatloaf dinner, which includes a portion of homemade meatloaf, a container of homemade gravy, and sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. The meal is $6 and available for pre-order only.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed pepper, minestrone and french onion soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by April 5.
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will be presenting a portrayal of “The Last Supper” with presentations at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the church office at 724-537-8141.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
