Flea market and bake sale set July 18
The Ladies Aid Society of Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a flea mart and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church pavilion along Route 982 across from the Derry Township Municipal Building. Organizers ask for no early birds.
Yard sale planned
at New Alex church
A large indoor/outdoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at C.U.P. Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria. Organizers said the sale will feature “great prices” and “lots of parking.”
Concert event in Saltsburg July 10-12
The Gigaroo 2020 concert event will be held from 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, until Sunday, July 12, at Iselin Community Park, 1782 Iselin Road, Saltsburg.
Admission is $20 for all ages and includes food trucks and camping is permitted. The event is BYOB. For more details, see the event’s Facebook page.
