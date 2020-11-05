The Latrobe Lions Club will be offering its annual Fall Broom Sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot in Latrobe.
Event organizers said the three types of brooms available for sale — heavy duty ($13), five-seam ($10) and long-handle whisk ($5) — “have an excellent reputation among local home owners and businesses.”
* * *
The St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a Zoom webinar, Surviving the Pandemic, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
This webinar is being provided to help existing small businesses and entrepreneurs meet the numerous economic challenges associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The presenter for the webinar is Peter Tulk, senior business consultant with the SBDC. For more than 20 years, he has served as a management consultant with the SBDC.
During his tenure, he earned the designation of Certified Business Advisor from the University of Toledo College of Business Administration Graduate Programs.
In addition, he was awarded the ASBDC Distinguished Service Award for serving in the United States Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Prior to joining the SBDC, Tulk was self-employed for 24 years, owning and operating several restaurants in the Pittsburgh area. He attended Sir George Williams University, earning a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. Topics to be covered include health and safety of customers and employees, marketing during a pandemic and managing cash flow.
There is no fee for this webinar.
To register, contact the St. Vincent College SBDC at 724-537-4572 or by email at sbdc@stvincent.edu.
* * *
The St. Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Major Exploration Day for prospective students and their families beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Conducted via Zoom, the event will feature presentations by dean of admission Heather Kabala and the college’s academic deans, breakout sessions with various faculty members and a virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus. Additionally, representatives from the Office of Admission and Office of Student Life will be available to answer any questions.
Registration is available online at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
For more information, contact the Office of Admission at admission@stvincent.edu or 1-800-782-5549.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.