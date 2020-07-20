DTVFD to hold
special meeting July 22
Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 of Bradenville will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the fire hall.
The meeting will go over details of the department’s new building. All members are welcome to attend.
* * *
Holy Family to offer
free takeout dinner
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is offering a free takeout dinner on Thursday, July 23.
The meal will include Ziti with meatballs, salad, dinner roll and cake. Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 100 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.