Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a free takeout dinner on Thursday, Aug. 13.
The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served.
Pickup will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church. Event organizers ask guests to “please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) will have temporary office hours this week, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 10, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 14.
When the office is closed, community members are asked to call 724-238-4200 and leave a message.
“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during our time of transition,” Joyce McIntire, board president and interim executive director, said.
“Beginning the week of Aug. 17, these hours will change and will be posted.”
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
