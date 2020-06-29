Participants sought
for virus survey
Dr. Sarah E. Daly, assistant professor of criminology, law and society at St. Vincent College, is taking part in a collaborative research study on public response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world.
Daly and colleagues Dr. Manish Madan of Stockton University, Dr. Brenda Rowe of Texas A&M University-San Antonio and Ashley Blinkhorn of Colorado University-Boulder are seeking a broad range of people aged 18 and older to take the online survey at https://tinyurl.com/COVID-19InternationalStudy. The survey takes an estimated 20 to 30 minutes to complete.
“We want to understand factors that influence people’s perceptions of this important public health issue and its political and social ramifications,” Daly said.
All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. Those who complete the survey can also provide an email address to enter a raffle to win one of 50 $10 Amazon gift cards.
The project has been approved by Stockton University’s Institutional Review Board.
WBN chapters to
hold July meetings
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in local business, is holding its meetings virtually until further notice.
The group’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Each member receives a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business and another presenting a “table topic” on a subject of value to the membership. This month’s meetings will take place on July 1 and 15. For more information, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Each member gets a 30-second commercial to discuss their business. Upcoming meetings will take place on July 8 and 22. For more details, contact chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
According to the WBN, the organization “provides members with the tools to be successful while expanding her circle of influence and marketplace.” All professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meeting for no charge. Check with your local chapter representative for more information.
Library accepting
items for book sale
West Newton Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, has begun taking donations of used hardcover, paperback, children’s and non-fiction titles and DVDs for its upcoming book sale.
The library asks for no cookbooks, encyclopedias and Bibles. Books may be dropped off during the library’s regular hours — from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — or dropped off on the ramp side of the building porch.
