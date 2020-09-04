Peaceful march in Latrobe tonight
A public peaceful march and demonstration for equality will be held at 7:30 p.m. today, Sept. 4, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, 131 Irving St., Latrobe.
Organizers said the event will be a march for equality for all people and pro-police, but an anti-racism demonstration. Attendees are asked to meet outside the stadium in the parking lot closest to Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool. Face coverings are preferred but not required.
* * *
Davanzo to host series of pop-up hours
State Rep. Eric Davanzo (R-Westmoreland, 58th District) will be hosting pop-up office hours at libraries in the district.
The first event will be held starting from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Sewickley Township Library, 201 Highland Ave., Herminie. The second will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Jeannette Public Library, 500 Magee Ave., Jeannette. Residents do not need an appointment to participate in the pop-up office hours, but may call the district office at 724-929-2655 with any questions.
* * *
