YWCA Westmoreland County’s Technology Center, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering technology classes starting this month.
The YWCA will be following COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing. To reserve a spot in a class, call 724-834-9390.
Upcoming classes include:
- Windows 10 — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 10, 17, 24 and June 7;
- Smartphones/tablets — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 14, 21, 28 and June 4;
- Microsoft Word for Beginners — 6 to 9 p.m. May 27 and June 3, 10, 17;
- Technology Q&A for computers, smartphones and tablets — 1:30 to 3 p.m. May 25.
Private tutoring is available for computers, tablets, e-readers, smartphones, while customized computer training is also available. Call to schedule.
The YWCA only takes eight students per class.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners will be takeout only. There will be no phone orders, as you must come to the church to place and pickup orders.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10.
For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, is holding its spring Halupki Harvest with a stuffed cabbage takeout dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. May 22. Dinner consists of one halupki, two pierogies, a serving of halushki and two cookies.
Cost is $9 per plate and the meal is takeout only. Call 814-535-6797 to order. Proceeds benefit St. Mark’s Digital Ministries.
For additional information about the event, contact the Rev. Nancy Threadgill at 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
* * *
A free fishing derby will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Northmoreland Park, Apollo.
This event is open to all ages and trophies will be awarded in both youth (age 15 and under) and adult (age 16 and older) categories. Registration is required and free of charge. All youth participants will receive a door prize upon registration.
Trophies will be awarded for longest trout, longest carp and longest other fish of legal size in both the adult and youth divisions. A trophy and certificate will also be awarded for the best “Catch of the Day” in both youth and adult categories. Adults age 16 and older must display a valid 2021 Pennsylvania Fishing License. There will be no awards ceremony at the conclusion of the event. Winners will be announced the following Monday via the Parks website and social media.
There will be four measuring stations around Northmoreland Lake to allow for fish to be measured. Participants are required to follow all guidance in regards to social distancing and mask wearing.
This event is sponsored by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, the Westmoreland County Sportsmen’s League, A&S Indoor Pistol Range, Somerset Trust Company, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
For more details, call the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why
