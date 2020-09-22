Church drive-thru fish dinner set Sept. 25
St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe, will be having a drive-thru-only fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
The meal will include a choice of baked or fried fish dinner with pierogies, macaroni and cheese, vegetables and cole slaw for $10 (no substitutes).
Event organizers said “customers will pull up to the ordering tent to place their orders and drive around to the side of the social hall for pickup. Only cash or checks will be accepted. The parish thanks you in advance for your support.”
* * *
Fairfield Twp. spring and fall cleanup set
Fairfield Township will hold its spring/fall cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The cleanup is for township residents only; no early admittance will be permitted. The township is also seeking volunteers for the event.
Residents are required to sign in and pay a one-time admission fee of $5. Items are to be brought to the Fairfield Township municipal building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar.
No household garbage will be collected, and there will be a fee for tires. Charges may also apply for certain electronics and Freon items, while battery disposal is free. Residents are responsible for unloading their vehicle; officials note that the township will not be held responsible for any injury, accident or damages incurred at the event.
* * *
Church chicken and biscuit dinner slated
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its fall chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the meal will be takeout only. The menu includes biscuit, chicken and gravy, mashed potato, green beans, apple sauce and a choice of either chocolate or white cake.
The price of the meal has been reduced to $7 for adults and $3.50 for children ages 3 to 12. You may call ahead at 724-593-2705.
* * *
Kingston auxiliary to cancel monthly meeting
Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Ladies Auxiliary is canceling its monthly meeting, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28, and all associated activities until new year.
“We hope to resume meetings starting on Monday, Jan. 25, with our scheduled officers’ pizza dinner and the new schedule. Please send any address or phone number changes to: Jennifer Springer at P.O. Box 1088, Latrobe, Pa 15650 or call me please,” Springer noted.
“KVSLA welcomes potential new members and returning/former members to join us for this meeting in the New Year. Stay healthy and stay safe!”
* * *
YWCA fashion show slated for Oct. 26
Annie Urban, executive director of principal gifts and community engagement at Seton Hill University, will serve as the emcee of the 15th annual and first virtual YWCA Girls in Pearls Fashion Show celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
