Holy Family to offer free takeout dinner
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a free takeout dinner on Thursday, June 18.
The meal will include baked ziti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake. Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 100 meals have been served.
Pickup will located along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
July 4 display in Blairsville
The Blairsville Veteran’s Flag Committee will be raising the Blairsville and SS. Simon & Jude cemeteries flag display to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The flags will be raised beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 2, and flags will be taken down at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 (weather permitting).
Committee members said the coronavirus pandemic resulted in no Memorial Day display this year.
“If enough volunteer help is available, those name markers that would have been displayed for Memorial Day will be displayed at this time. Last names, beginning with A-K,” committee member Bill Orr said. “Volunteer help is always welcomed and appreciated. Please help.”
West Newton Library reopens
West Newton Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, will reopen from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Officials said the library will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Face masks and social distancing will be required for guests.
Library officials added that “for your safety, all returned items have been quarantined for at least 72 hours. We are still accepting returns of outstanding items.”
If unable to return during regular hours, officials said patrons may use the book drop box located in front of the library.
Any questions, call the library at 724-633-0798.
Indiana church yard sale set
Summit World Reach will hold a yard sale from 3 to 8 p.m. June 26 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 behind The Summit Church, located at 2707 West Pike Road, Indiana.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds raised will go to The City Center for its Back to School Bash, which provides students with backpacks and school supplies.
For more details or to register to donate items, see the church website at www.summitpa.church/
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
