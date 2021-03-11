A limited number of Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) Luck ‘O the Irish raffle tickets remain available.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash.
A total of 500 tickets are being sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets can be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe, will hold a “Fish Dinner: Drive Thru Only” fish fry every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
Meal times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until 250 dinners are sold. Meals will consist of a fried fish sandwich with sides of perogies, cole slaw and cake for dessert.
Cost is $10 per meal (cash only). All dinners are curbside pickup at the rear of the school.
* * *
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post, located at 204 Spring St., and its auxiliary will hold takeout-only Lenten fish fries each Friday through Good Friday.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
* * *
American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown), will host Lenten fish fries from 3 to 7 p.m. each Friday during Lent.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
* * *
The Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Lenten dinners each Friday through and including Good Friday.
Meals will be takeout. There will be no phone orders; you must come to the hall to place and pick up orders.
The menu will include a fried fish sandwich or a fried shrimp dinners. Dinners include choice of one side with french fries, haluski, macaroni and cheese or four perogies available; individual sides of each can be purchased for $5 apiece.
* * *
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, is holding three takeout dinners from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 20, March 27 and April 10 at its Parish Hall.
The meal will be takeout only. Cost $9 per meal. The menus vary from week-to-week and are as follows:
- March 20 — Ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, corn, and dessert;
- March 27 — Swiss steak, whipped potatoes, green beans, and dessert;
- April 10 — Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes and gravy, strawberry-spinach salad and dessert
Ham loaves also are for sale frozen with glazing sauce and baking instructions included. A two-pound loaf is $14, while a one-pound loaf is $7. Orders must be placed by March 12.
Pre-ordered loaves will be available for pickup at the church office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday after March 16.
Proceeds from the takeout dinners and ham loaf sale benefit ECW Ministries.
To order takeout dinners and ham loaves, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
