Church to host carryout BBQ fundraiser
A carryout chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in the Connect Church parking lot, located across from Dean’s Diner, Route 22, Blairsville.
The United Methodist Churches of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, consisting of Black Lick, Blairsville, Hopewell and Connect churches, are working together to raise funds for repairs to its two parsonages.
Each meal is $11 and will include a half barbecue chicken, baked potato, cole slaw and a roll with butter. The meal is carryout only and will be packaged to take home and eat. No tickets are being sold, and meals will continue to be served until sold out.
Any questions, call the church office at 724-459-6155.
* * *
Solar energy, investments focus of event
The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about solar development, regulations, and investment decisions during the Utility Scale Solar Development webinar.
This free webinar will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 17.
Utility scale solar development may depend on townships, boroughs, counties, and municipalities regulating the development and construction. Since large-scale solar development is new to Pennsylvania, many local governments will not have a model for what makes sense in crafting a solar ordinance.
Mohamad Badissy, assistant professor of energy and finance at the Dickinson Law School, will speak about his experience leading a group of law students in discovering what regulations exist in Pennsylvania and other states, and how this might work at a local level.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/utility-scale-solar-development or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
‘Dining with Diabetes’ course held online
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a nationally accredited diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes or is at risk for developing diabetes.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register or for session times, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.